Top places in West Yorkshire to visit by bike with your kids this half-term

Family cycles can make for the most memorable days out - here are some of the region’s top places to visit by bike with kids this half-term on segregated cycle routes.

The routes have been chosen by the team behind West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £60m CityConnect programme aimed at encouraging more people to cycle and walk.

Bradford Leeds Cycle Superhighway

At 14km the award-winning CityConnect Bradford Leeds Cycle Superhighway is the longest continuous route of its kind in the UK.

As the name suggests it connects two of Yorkshire’s major cities, Bradford and Leeds, both of which are home to plenty of child-friendly activities.

Leeds & Liverpool Canal towpath

The Aire Valley Towpath is a flat route providing an opportunity to explore part of the longest canal in the UK, the Leeds & Liverpool canal.

Just a few miles along the towpath from Leeds city centre is Kirkstall Abbey or further along is Rodley Nature Reserve.

Castleford to Wakefield Greenway

This links Fairies Hill Locks by Whitwood Golf Course with Methley Bridge, with the option to treat the kids to some cake at Methley Bridge Farm Shop.

From the Greenway, linking up with Sustrans’ Wykebeck Way will take you to the 700 acre Roundhay Park, where the kids can discover their inner explorer at Tropical World.

Calder Hebble Navigation canal towpath

Cycle from the marina in Sowerby Bridge along the Calder Hebble Navigation canal and link up to the Hebble Trail to the centre of Halifax for a family day out at Eureka or The Piece Hall.

Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath

Check out our new and improved section of towpath on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal between Milnsbridge and the town centre, where you could visit Huddersfield Art Gallery or download one of Huddersfield Local History Society’s walking maps and learn more about the town’s past.

Cllr Kim Groves, Chairman of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We’re blessed with some wonderful cycling and walking routes, which are not only connecting people with employment and training opportunities, but also helping open up access to some of our best countryside.”