Tour de Yorkshire: Everything you need to know ahead of stage three

After the excitement and thrills that the first two stages have brought us, we are left wondering how stage three is going to top what has been a dramatic and pulsating event.

Stage three begins in the historic North Yorkshire town of Richmond and finishes on the jaw-dropping vista of Yorkshire's East Coast in Scarborough.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the third stage:

Where does stage three start?

Stage three gets underway under the castle in North Yorkshire's historic town of Richmond.

When does it start?

The race will push off at around 1.10pm in Richmond- but all timings are approximate.

Where does it pass through?

Leyburn, Northallerton, Pickering, Cote De Silpho and Filey will all passed through before the race comes to a head in Scarborough. For the full list of timings, click here.

What distance will the bikers ride?

The men will travel a total distance of 181km today.

How long will it take?

The average time a rider takes to travel this distance is four hours and 30 minutes.

What roads are closed?

Is it on TV?

If you can't make it to the race, then ITV 4 have you covered.

Saturday, May 5 - Tour de Yorkshire men's race - ITV4 1.00pm - 6.00pm

Where does it finish?

The riders will arrive in the picturesque Scarborough on the East Coast where the finish line will be located.

