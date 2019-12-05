Rail fares set to increase again in the new year

Rail fares are set to increase by 2.7 per cent in the new year, rail companies have announced.

It means many commuters will have to pay more than £100 more to get to work,.

The Office of Rail and Road data said it will be the biggest rise since 2013.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), said: "Nobody wants to pay more to travel, especially those who experienced significant disruption earlier this year.

"Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately help boost the wider economy.

"That means more seats, extra services and better connections right across the country."

There have been calls for prices to be frozen following chaos caused by the implementation of new timetables in May.

Fewer than half (45%) of passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to a survey by watchdog Transport Focus.