Woman crashes into parked car

A woman caused heavy traffic after colliding with a parked car.

The incident happened on Bradford Road, Birstall, around noon today.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision on Bradford Road

The woman who was involved was driving a white Ford and collided with a stationery red Volkswagon.

Bradford Road resident, Norman Butterfield said: "I was just going to my car and there was an almighty bang.

"I saw the woman was put into the back of an ambulance and possibly taken to hospital."

West Yorkshire police and a fire and rescue team were on the scene, along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A spoksperson from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "A road traffic collision took place at 11:45am on Birstall Road in Batley."

A spokesperson from the police confirmed the woman involved declined being taken to hospital.

The female driver suffered minor injuries.