Action group holds second protest to keep up pressure on speeding drivers

A second protest was held by the newly-formed action group Reclaim Our Area’s Roads (ROAR) on Saturday night on Carlinghow Lane, Batley

A second protest was held by the newly-formed action group Reclaim Our Area’s Roads (ROAR) last weekend.

On Saturday night people gathered on Carlinghow Lane, Batley, to highlight concerns about speeding motorists and to encourage drivers to slow down.

Protesters carried the group’s banner which warns drivers they are likely to be filmed – and that the footage could be passed on to the police.

The group held its first protest outside Healey Community Centre on West Park Road, Healey, the week before when around 50 people attended, including Batley and Spen Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

The location for the second protest was chosen after a poll on the Facebook group Batley and Spen Really Matters. Fewer people turned up but those who took part made their point to passing drivers.

ROAR was set up in the aftermath of public anger following the death of pedestrian Carol Andrew, 69, who was struck by a car as she crossed White Lee Road in Heckmondwike. A man has been arrested over what happened.

Immediately afterwards there was an impromptu protest on Bradford Road, Batley, outside the gates to Wilton Park.

One of the organisers behind ROAR, Nigel Harnell, said people had had enough and the campaign would continue.

Mr Harnell, who lives in Upper Hopton, has urged people to take video footage and note down registration numbers of offending vehicles and pass the information to police.

Though fewer people attended the Carlinghow protest, Mr Harnell said: “Let’s not let the authorities off the hook.

“I will be calling for a public meeting and I want the MP, local councillors and the head of the council there, along with someone from the police.

"The problem won’t go away. How much longer before someone else loses their life?”

Mr Harnell said he was thinking about a large venue for the meeting such as Batley Town Hall or Batley RAFA Club.

A couple of years ago there was a meeting with the then Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin and local police.