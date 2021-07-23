Have your say on £16m plan for A638 and Heckmondwike Bus Station

Plans to improve the A638 between Dewsbury and Cleckheaton include provision of segregated cycle facilities

The Dewsbury-Cleckheaton Sustainable Travel Corridor and Heckmondwike Bus Station schemes, which have been developed by Kirklees Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will make it easier for people to travel by bus, walk and cycle.

The A638 is a key route for the Kirklees transport network, connecting communities to jobs, training, education and services in Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and beyond.

Plans to improve it include new and improved bus lanes, which will shorten journey times and increase reliability, segregated cycle facilities, wider pavements and safer pedestrian crossings.

Plans to upgrade Heckmondwike Bus Station include a new building with indoor waiting facilities, cycle parking and adding two more bus stands.

Coun Peter McBride, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “These planned improvements will maximise sustainable transport options providing attractive and viable alternatives to driving in, out and through the town centres.

"More people choosing to cycle rather than drive to the town centres will also have a positive impact on health and well-being.

“By upgrading these facilities there will be better links between communities, room for future growth in the area, and improved bus journey times.

"This will, in turn, improve the air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping us make further strides towards Kirklees becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

Tracy Brabin Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to prioritising skills and training, improving public transport and helping tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“Everyone in our region has something to give and this much-needed investment will connect more people in these communities with job, training and education opportunities."

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, transport portfolio holder for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council on these important schemes, which will make it easier for people to move around our region, and I would encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity to shape these plans.”

These schemes are being delivered through the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at providing a viable alternative to car journeys.

Kirklees secured a total of more than £60million from the Transforming Cities Fund, which will be used to deliver an ambitious programme of transport improvements across the district.

The public consultation is now open and it will run until Tuesday, August 17.