Hundreds sign petition calling for speed cameras on busy Dewsbury road

Julie Whitaker is campaigning for speed cameras on the road outside her home after two of her family's vehicles were written off after cars smashed into them on Leeds Road, Dewsbury

Since 2009 the criteria for the installation of permanent speed cameras have meant people have to have been “killed or seriously injured” on the road.

The West Yorkshire Casualty Prevention Partnership, which operates speed cameras on behalf of local authorities including Kirklees, operates a “points system” so the more serious the smash, the more points are awarded.

Residents on the A653 Leeds Road between Shaw Cross and the Kirklees boundary are calling for urgent action after one family living on the road had two vehicles written off in smashes in the space of just three months.

Julie Whitaker launched a petition, both online and on paper, and has around 900 signatures. It is hoped to present the petition to a full meeting of Kirklees Council.

Julie said: “Leeds Road is a dangerous road and people think they can go out and speed.

“We have asked for speed cameras but we have been told that someone must die first. How can that be right?

"We want to save lives, not wait until someone is killed.”

Julie, who lives on the main road, told how in May a car lost control and ploughed into her family’s minibus, which was parked on the roadside. The minibus, which was written off, shunted her son’s van into the neighbour’s garden.

Then last month there was a more serious incident when a car doing a U-turn was struck by a Honda Type-R which ploughed into her wall, ending up on top of her £10,000 VW Golf GTi which also had to be written off.

Julie has enlisted the help of Dewsbury East councillor Aleks Lukic, who is supporting calls for permanent speed cameras – and says the 2009 criteria are out-dated.

Coun Lukic (Dewsbury Borough Independent) said: “The criteria for fixed speed cameras has not been updated for over a decade.

"While every local area is responsible for setting its own criteria, there is due to be a change in national guidance, so we may have to wait and see what that says.

“Saying that someone has to die before something is done is not what people expect to be told. This falls well short of public expectations.

“Local authorities should not be waiting until someone is killed or seriously injured.