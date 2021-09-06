New permit will allow free parking for drivers of electric vehicles in Kirklees

Coun Simpson and Coun Mather at an electric vehicle parking space/charging point in Huddersfield

The Green One permit, which was first introduced in 2009, provides free parking for electric vehicles (EVs) and 50 per cent discounted parking for ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs), as well as lower-emission vehicles (LEVs) including low emission hybrid vehicles.

Initially restricted to specific car parks and on-street bays within Kirklees, the new permit has been extended to all council-run pay and display areas.

Maximum stays will still be enforced through the use of a parking clock, similar to that used by disabled badge holders.

Kirklees is eager to be at the forefront of electric vehicle infrastructure provision; at present, there are 20 rapid EV charging points in public car parks across Kirklees.

As part of the climate emergency declaration and actions, the Green One parking permit, along with a planned significant increase in additional EV charging points across the borough, aims to encourage residents to make the switch towards electric vehicles.

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We have ambitious plans to make the borough carbon neutral by 2038 and the significantly expanded Green One permit is just one way we’re supporting the decarbonisation of transport, and the people who live and work in Kirklees to be green.

“We hope that incentives like this encourage more people to drive electric vehicles. With a discount of up to 100 per cent on parking in Kirklees, it really does pay to be green!”

Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “Increased adoption of electric vehicles is essential to see the improvements in air quality outlined in our Air Quality Action Plan.

"We hope that by offering incentives such as the Green One permit, along with the infrastructure needed to enable EV adoption, it encourages residents and visitors to make the switch and reduces harmful emissions.”