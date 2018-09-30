Tailbacks on the M62 near Chain Bar as emergency services respond to collision

Tailbacks have built up on the M62 near Chain Bar this afternoon following a crash on the eastbound carriageway.

Traffic officers from Highways England stopped traffic on the motorway shortly before 4.45pm as they cleared vehicles involved in the accident from the live lanes.

West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were also involved in the response.

All vehicles were cleared from live lanes by around 5.10pm, but emergency services remained on the scene.

Recovery teams had also arrived to remove some of the vehicles.

Highways England said there were currently delays of around 10 minutes against expected traffic but these should clear shortly.