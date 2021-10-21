Up to 20 new jobs to be created at new Aldi store in Dewsbury

Work is underway on the new Aldi store in Dewsbury

Work is underway on what has been described as a “retail-led regeneration” at the Rishworth Centre just outside Dewsbury Ring Road.

In September fashion retailer Next closed its store in the Rishworth Centre pending a major re-development scheme by landlords NewRiver Retail Portfolio No8 Ltd.

When the plans went before a council committee, an agent for the landlord described the scheme as a “retail-led regeneration”.

Work has now started on extending the Next store, which will be taken by fast-growing German grocery chain Aldi.

An Aldi spokesman said: “Construction of our new Dewsbury store is ongoing and we plan to open the store at the end of 2022. This will create up to 20 jobs and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”

Aldi last week announced a £1.3 billion plan to open 100 new stores in the UK over the next two years.

It is actively looking for sites in Mirfield, Batley and Heckmondwike.

To accommodate the new supermarket, the Rishworth Centre retail park will see its two car parks reconfigured into one and as part of the scheme the developer will pay for the installation of a pedestrian crossing.

The puffin crossing, which uses infrared technology to detect pedestrians, will be installed on Railway Street where people cross from the retail park to the underpass near Dewsbury Library.

Coun Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “As part of the redevelopments at the Rishworth Centre, Kirklees Council, on behalf of the developer, is constructing a puffin crossing across Railway Street.

“The crossing will be placed at the point most people naturally want to cross, which is on the footway leading from the subway across Railway Street.

“It will be linked to and phased with the current traffic signals at Rishworth Road/Railway Street.

“This aims to minimise delays but maximise pedestrian safety across this busy town centre route.

“Engineering works to construct the crossing will be completed before the main Christmas shopping period begins in the town centre.