Two people die and third is seriously injured in horror road crash near Clifton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Clifton earlier today.

The collision happened on Halifax Road in Scholes at around 12.33pm and involved a Skoda and a Kia.

The male driver of the Skoda and a female passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia suffered injuries described as serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either vehicles driving in the area to contact police.

Officers in the Major Collision Enquiry Team would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incidents or of the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 717 of February 4.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.