Two people taken to hospital after house fire in Heckmondwike

Six people, including three children, escaped a house fire in Heckmondwike early today.

The incident happened at about 5.20am on Vernon Road, off the A638 Wakefield Road.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said three adults and three children managed to get out of the property after its smoke alarms went off.

Two of the six were taken to hospital, one to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation and the other to have a precautionary check-up.

A first-floor bedroom in the house is said to have been “100 per cent” involved in the fire.

Crews from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury fire stations attended.