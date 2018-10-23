Upgrade to gas network in Mirfield to take place

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investing £34,000 to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network on the A62 Leeds Road in Mirfield.

The project is due to start on October 26, lasting around nine days. The scheme will see 600 metres of old metallic main replaced with durable plastic pipes.

NGN say that in order for engineers to complete the work safely and efficiently, there will be some traffic management measures in place.

From Saturday, October 27 until November 4, the nearside east-bound lane of Leeds Road will be suspended, and from October 26 until November 4, the west-bound bus lane will be suspended.

Three-way traffic lights will be in place, manually operated between 7am and 7pm.

The works have been planned with Kirklees Council to coincide with the October school holiday, in order to minimise impact on road users.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”