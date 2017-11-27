Volunteers get together for ‘thank you’ celebration at Mirfield’s Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust

Volunteering at Northorpe does not always require a long term or regular commitment.

If you have some time to give to this rewarding service and would like to be considered, visit the charity’s website www.northorpehall.co.uk or telephone 01924 492183 for details of our volunteering programme.

Volunteers get together at the tea table. Pictures: Lucinda J. Dransfield

The hall, at Northorpe Lane, Mirfield, is a 16th century house which was donated by Audrey Barker to set up the charity in 1963. The hall, refurbished barn and gardens are available for hire for meetings, conferences, events and celebrations, including weddings. All income from room hire supports the charity.

Partners and supporters include Kirklees Council, which is partner and funder for the family support volunteering project, West Yorkshire Police, the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, the Thriving Kirklees partnership, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, which funded Northorpe’s “Create” project, Children in Need, which funded the young carers support and “Brainstorm” project, the Big Lottery Fund, and IT support from Orchard Facilities Management.

Northorpe Hall, Mirfield