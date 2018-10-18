WATCH: CCTV footage after charity funds are stolen from a Mirfield pub

A Mirfield landlord described his disappointment after charity money was taken from his pub.

Kevin O'Donnell, who has been the landlord at the Navigation Tavern on Station Road for over 20 years, said that several hundreds pounds had been taken from charity jars and from the till.

A CCTV image from outside the pub.

He said that the theft of a £300 charity jar earmarked for Kirkwood Hospice hurt especially, as he has a personal connection with the charity after his wife was treated there. He also collects for Forget Me Not.

"It's dreadful. We've been collecting money for charity on the bar for about 15 years and we've never had a problem like this before.

"Whoever it was managed to break in through the cellar and make their way up. They left a lot of the money there because they weren't bothered with coins."

Around £300 was also taken from the till.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a public house on Station Lane Mirfield at about 8am on Saturday October 6 to a report of a break-in at a public house there.

"The caller reported that suspects had broken into the building in the early hours of Saturday morning and stolen several hundred pounds from a till and charity jar.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has any information about the theft is asked to contact the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT on 101 or the independent Crimestoppers chariry anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Information can also be given online via 101 Livechat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat."