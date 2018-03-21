WATCH: Mum and daughter’s joy as carpool karaoke-style video goes viral

A mum has told of her joy after a carpool karaoke-style video starring herself and daughter Connie-Rose Seabourne has gone viral online with over a million views.

Julie Britton and her adorable four-year-old daughter, who has Down Syndrome, took part in the moving karaoke video, lip-syncing to Christina Perri’s hit A Thousand Years, to mark World Down Syndrome Day today (March 21)

he joins 50 other mums and children with Down Syndrome in the video after answering a request on the Facebook group ‘Designer Genes’, created for parents of children with Down Syndrome born in 2013/14. Since the video was uploaded, it has racked up over a million views and been backed by TV personality James Corden who dubbed it “the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever”.

Singer Christina Perri, who has waived all copyright claims to the music, also Tweeted to say she was “honoured” that they chose her song. Julie, of Morley, said: “It’s absolutely fabulous. I could never have imagined it getting this crazy. We have put a film together and it’s gone worldwide. I’ve had messages this morning saying it’s made the news in Australia.

“It’s an absolute honour. I’m so proud, I’m just beaming.” She said Connie is a bit to young to understand the impact the video has had but is excited every time she sees it on TV.

“It’s an absolute honour. I’m so proud, I’m just beaming.” She said Connie is a bit to young to understand the impact the video has had but is excited every time she sees it on TV. “She starts singing the song from start to finish. We all do Makaton sign language in the video.” The video - called 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome - was created to mark World Down Syndrome Day, a global campaign which aims to share positive messages and dispel myths about the condition. It is being shared on social media with the hashtag #wouldntchangeathing. In Leeds, to mark the occasion, Down Syndrome charity Sunshine and Smiles has launched a pop-up eatery, Cafe 21, at 80 Otley Road, Far Headingley, throughout this week. The cafe is being run by and for young adults with Down Syndrome, until Sunday March 25.