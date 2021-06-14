Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms

There is a yellow warning for thunderstorms in West Yorkshire from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Friday

The yellow warning for thunderstorms comes into effect at 6pm on Wednesday, June 16, and remains in place until 6am on Friday, June 18.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later on Wednesday through to Friday, with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.