Wetherspoons to spend £500,000 on major Cleckheaton expansion

The Obediah Brooke branch, on Bradford Road, will extend into the old Lloyds Bank site, creating ten new jobs.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said; “We aim to extend the customer area of the pub by 1,500 square foot on the ground and first floor of the bank.

“Additionally the pavement café area will increase by 550 square foot.

“We are adding a staff room and staff changing rooms in the existing building.

“The project will cost approximately £500,000 and will create an extra ten jobs.

“Wetherspoon has planning for the project, but as yet there are no on site dates.

“The project highlights our commitment to Cleckheaton and hopefully it will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the town.”