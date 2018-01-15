Woman injured in Cleckheaton street robbery

A woman was injured after a hooded robber snatched her handbag in Cleckheaton.

Police said the 65-year-old woman fell to the floor after she was approached from behind on Serpentine Road on Friday.

The attacker, thought to be aged about 16, made off with the bag on foot towards Whitcliffe Road after the incident between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

"Officers want to speak to a male in connection with the incident. He is described as white, approximately 16 years old, of slim build and with a young face. He was approximately 5ft 3in tall and with dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded tracksuit top with the hood up and black tracksuit trousers."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 with the crime reference number 13180019584