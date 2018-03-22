Yorkshire accent is recognised as Asda brings voice-enabled shopping to customers

Supermarket giant Asda has joined forces with with Google to bring voice-enabled shopping to customers - and it recognises the Yorkshire accent.

Asda has become the latest retailer to enter the voice-shopping market by teaming with Google to bring customers the latest technology in online shopping.

From today, shoppers will be able to build and buy their weekly grocery list from Asda using the voice–activated Google Assistant platform on phones and home devices.

Asda bosses tested the software this week and confirmed it was Yorkshire proof, recognising the thickest of Yorkshire accents.

Asda’s commitment to making customers’ lives easier when it comes to purchasing shopping on-the-go or from the comfort of their own home.

Successfully launched in Walmart last year, the retailer is following in the footsteps of its parent company.

John Nother, senior director of Asda Technology, said: “We know from our shoppers that convenience is key when it comes to their weekly grocery shop, that’s why it’s our strive here at Asda to make their experience as seamless as possible. Using voice technology allows our customers to build shopping lists and check up on their order without lifting a finger. We’ve put the software through rigorous testing this week and can confirm it is Yorkshire proof!”

Phil Wilkinson, Senior Director of eCommerce added: “We’re incredibly excited about the integration with Google. Colleague and customer testing was a huge success, with customer telling us they loved how easy it was to shop.”