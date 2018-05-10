Yorkshire’s hidden wine industry: The vineyards right on your doorstep

Wine is one of the most popular tipples all over the globe and although this may be surprising to some, Yorkshire has a few select vineyards which make delicious wine enjoyed by many, both in the UK and overseas.

With a variety of different flavours, types and brands, wine is a beverage which can be enjoyed in the sun, when out for a meal, or just in the comfort of your own home.

Leventhorpe Vineyard is an established vineyard situated close to Temple Newsam in Leeds

This tipple is ever-increasing in popularity and the UK’s wine industry has seen a rapid growth in recent years, proving that its vineyards can definitely compete with their rivals around the globe.

Yorkshire’s varying climate may make it seem impossible to grow vines, but these three vineyards make popular award-winning wine and are located within easy reach.

Ryedale Vineyards, North Yorkshire

Ryedale Vineyards, was founded in 2006 when vines were planted at Westow, with a second site at Howsham established in 2008.

This vineyard is currently the most northerly commercial vineyard in Britain, producing delicious wines that have won awards annually since their wines were first introduced.

Their vines are grown using a low spray approach and their farming methods have a low impact on the countryside, even harvesting is done by hand. They have orchards on two sites within Ryedale, which include some heritage varieties such as Howgate Wonder, which they use to produce their own cider and apple juice.

Wines currently on sale from Ryedale Vineyards include The Dalesman Sparkling, Taste of Sparkling Blush, Yorkshire’s Lass, Yorkshire’s Lad, Rosie and Strickland Estate Red.

Leventhorpe Vineyard, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leventhorpe Vineyard is an established vineyard situated close to Temple Newsam in Leeds. Founded in 1985 it was the first vineyard to re-introduce commercial wine growing back into Yorkshire and is one of the very few vineyards that lie within a large city boundary anywhere in the world.

The vineyard has a south-facing slope, made up of light foamy sand and cracked sandstone underneath, which leads down to the River Aire and is protected by mature trees. It drains extremely quickly and warms up rapidly in spring, which gives the vines some protection from the extreme fluctuation of Yorkshire weather.

The site rarely suffers from spring frosts after the third week in April due to the topography of the land and its close proximity to a river, canal and lake.

All the wines produced at Leventhorpe are made from grapes grown within the five acre vineyard in their purpose built winery and are matured in the bottle for at least 2 years before being released.

The wines currently on sale from the Leventhorpe vineyard include: Madeleine Angevin, Seyval, Hillfield Yorkshire Varietal Wine, West Riding Red Yorkshire Varietal Wine and a Yorkshire Brut.

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery, Nun Monkton, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery is an award winning family run Vineyard & Brewery based in Nun Monkton, situated between Harrogate & York along the A59.

Founded in 2000, this vineyard now grows an abundance of different grapes including the white grapes Solaris, Ortega, Siegreebe, Seyval Blanc, Schonburger, Bacchus, Madeleine Angevine, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and the black grapes Pinot Noir, Rondo, Regent Dornfelder, Acolon, Gamay, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Cortis.

All of their wines are produced in their own winery from grapes grown in the vineyard at Nun Monkton. They harvest in September/ October every year by hand with the grapes being sorted so only the highest quality ones go into the winery.

The vast majority of the vineyard has hybrid grapes which have been bred for northern Europe, which the vineyard attribute as one of main reasons they make such good quality wine.

Their online shop currently sells a Latimer white, rose, or red wine case, a wine maker’s choice white wine case and a sparkling white or rose wine case.

