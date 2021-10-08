Top 10 fun days out - according to Brits

The perfect British day out would include a forest walk, an ice cream by the sea - and a trip to the zoo to see the meerkats.

Researchers polled 2,000 adults to create a ‘formula for fun’ – the ingredients for the ultimate day out, and a relaxing nature-filled walk came top (47 per cent).

Four in 10 would enjoy a delicious ice cream at the beach during their ideal day of fun, while 25 per cent would head to the zoo to meet the meerkats.

While seeing an iconic landmark like the Tower of London would be an ‘essential’ activity for 36 per cent of those polled.

Other ingredients for the perfect day out include visiting an art exhibition (20 per cent), seeing sharks at the aquarium (19 per cent), and a castle visit (33 per cent).

The research was commissioned by the National Lottery, which is offering £25 off days out to help the nation cut the cost of fun this autumn.

Dr Zoe Williams has teamed up with the lottery to provide some tips on how to truly enjoy a day out - and backed the benefits of laughter.

She said: "If something makes you smile, or even better laugh – then it’s likely to have a positive impact on your health.

"When we smile and laugh we instantly feel better - laughter releases feel-good brain chemicals, which also relieve pain."

TV star Scarlett Moffatt and partner Scott Dobinson were pictured putting this and other aspects of the 'formula for fun' to the test as they launched the days out campaign.

Celebrity Scarlett Moffatt and partner Scott Dobinson enjoy a visit to meet the penguins at ZSL London Zoo, part of their fun day out to celebrate The National Lottery's Days Out initiative, which is offering Lotto players £25 off entry to hundreds of attractions and experiences across the UK to encourage everyone to enjoy fun days out this autumn.Visit www.NationalLotteryDaysOut.com

In the images they can be seen saying 'hello' to the penguins at the ZSL London Zoo and enjoying an ice cream with the Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London.

The study also identified a trip to a heritage site like a country house or gardens (37 per cent) and learning something new at a museum (27 per cent) as activities they’d do on their day of fun.

Visiting an adventure park (20 per cent), riding a rollercoaster (18 per cent), and eating chips (35 per cent) also feature.

Other important factors

But there is more to a fun day out than just the activities - 52 per cent agreed plenty of giggles along the way are vital.

And all of this would ideally be enjoyed with family (50 per cent).

The study also found around three quarters of those polled (73 per cent) consider themselves to be ‘fun-loving’.

And as such a quarter are planning to enjoy ‘more’ fun days out this autumn - and 69 per cent added that the UK’s unpredictable weather won’t put them off.

Positive impact

It also emerged more than half think stepping outside their comfort zone and having fun would benefit their mental health.

While 55 per cent believe doing something different would help them learn something about themselves.

Carried out through OnePoll for National Lottery Days Out the study also determined what those polled consider to be the UK’s best attractions – ‘guaranteed’ for a fun day out.

Cornwall’s Eden Project topped the list, followed by the Tower of London and Kew Gardens - all of which have been supported with National Lottery funding.

London and Edinburgh zoos also appeared in the top five, alongside a historical river cruise around England’s capital.

To get £25 off fun days out with The National Lottery this autumn, National Lottery players can visit www.NationalLotteryDaysOut.com to receive one of hundreds of thousands of vouchers available.

The promotion, in collaboration with VisitBritain is open to players with Lotto tickets bought on or after 1st October 2021, subject to availability.

DR ZOE WILLIAMS’ TOP TIPS FOR GETTING THE MOST FROM A FUN DAY OUT:

LAUGH OUT LOUD

If something makes you smile, or even better laugh – then it’s likely to have a positive impact on your health.

When we smile and laugh we instantly feel better.

Laughter releases feel-good brain chemicals, which also relieve pain.

LEARN A NEW SKILL

Learning a new art or skill has been shown, in research, to have a positive effect on mental wellbeing.

It can help boost self-confidence, raise self-esteem and give a sense of purpose. It can also help you to connect with others.

MEETING NEW PEOPLE AND BUILDING CONNECTIONS

Good relationships are crucial for mental wellbeing, so spending some quality time with loved ones or doing activities which help you build new connections are a great idea.

BE ACTIVE

The physical, mental and social health benefits of being active are immense and remember that it does not need to be a gym or running on pavements, anything that gets your body moving counts.

BE MINDFUL

We spend so much time reminiscing about the past and anticipating the future that we sometimes forget to be fully present in the here and now.

The act of mindfulness is described as ‘a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment’.

A good day out can be a great way of taking a break from the usual pressures of daily life and being fully present in the moment.

NATURE

The evidence is there and building that immersing ourselves in nature can reduce the circulating levels of stress hormone – cortisol, it can help us to feel calm and even improve concentration and make us more productive.

So, whether it’s a forest, a walk around a historical castle or being on a beach a good day out to some of Britain’s beauty spots could have you feeling fantastic.

TOP 10 FUN UK DAYS OUT – ACCORDING TO BRITS:

1. The Eden Project, Cornwall

2. Tower of London

3. Kew Gardens, London

4. London River Cruise

5. ZSL London Zoo

6. London Eye

7. Edinburgh Zoo

8. Alton Towers, Staffordshire

9. Titanic, Belfast