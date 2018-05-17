Ahmad makes big impact in Woodlands’ HW Cup success

Woodlands’ new overseas player Ishfaq Ahmad made a huge impact as he helped the Heavy Woollen Cup holders book a place in the quarter-finals with victory over Townville last Sunday.

Ahmad smashed 139 from just 126 balls including eight fours and nine sixes as Woodlands posted an impressive total of 280-9, with support coming from Liam Collins (51).

Braydan Clark (51), Jonny Booth (45) and Jack Hebden (48) chipped in with useful runs in reply but Townville were restricted to 250-9 with Ahmad following up by taking 3-31.

Crossbank Methodists produced a terrific effort to give Bradford Premier League side Methley a scare.

The Conference minnows posted 211-8 as James Lord (36), Peter Sauer (32), James Coulbourn (38) and Imran Mayat (28) made useful contributions as Sohail Raz picked up 4-38.

Louis Bentley claimed 3-41 in reply as Methley lost five wickets but had enough to get over the line with Adal Islam (40), Jordan Laban (37), David Winter (37no) and Raz (23no) steering them home.

Birstall gave another top flight side a scare before New Farnley progressed, winning by four wickets.

Nick Kaye struck 11 fours and a six on his way to a top score of 72, while Miraj Khan made 34 in their total of 208 all out, which saw David Cummings claim 4-38.

Simon Lambert’s 76 was a key factor in the New Farnley run chase as he struck 12 fours and a six.

Cummings chipped in with 28 as Farnley edged home despite Peter Gregerson claiming 3-47.

Wrenthorpe overcame Morley by 50 runs as Jordan Sleightholme (50) top scored in their total of 275-9.

Henry Rush (65) and Oliver Halliday (34) led the Morley reply after they had each picked up three wickets in the Wens innings but the visitors were bowled out for 225 as James Glynn claimed 3-46.

Moorlands suffered a 100-run defeat to fellow Huddersfield League side Hoylandswaine, who posted 245 and then dismissed the visitors for 145.

Wakefield Thornes dismissed Whitley Hall for 98 on their way to a nine-wicket win and are joined in the last eight by Shepley (162), who defeated Scholes (149) by 13 runs.

East Bierley bowed out of the Crowther Cup second team competition, losing to Townville by 22 runs.

Ian Raynor (48) top scored in Townville’s 171 all out, which saw Ross Monaghan claim 3-23, and East Bierley were bowled out for 149 in reply despite captain Dan Abbott making 37 as Thomas Mellor claimed 4-21.

Hoylandswaine (263-9) eased into the second round with victory over Wakefield Thornes (163no) and are joined by fellow Huddersfield side Scholes, who had a walkover against Methley.

n Hanging Heaton bowed out of the Royal London ECB Cup after suffering a nine-wicket defeat away to Doncaster Town last Sunday.

Callum Geldart (53) top scored in Heaton’s 166 all out, before James Stuart (90no) and Bilal Anjam (56no) steered Doncaster to victory.