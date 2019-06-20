All-round effort by Haynes sees Birstall secure Jack Hampshire Cup win

Birstall secured their place in the Jack Hampshire Cup quarter-finals last Sunday as they defeated Gildersome & Farnley Hill by eight wickets.

All-rounder Josh Haynes proved Birstall’s match-winner as they romped to victory.

The left arm spinner took 3-23 as Gildersome were restricted to 116-8 in 32 overs when batting first as Gethin Clark top scored with 32.

Haynes followed up with an unbeaten 70 as Birstall took just 15 overs to secure their victory.

Spen Victoria’s cup bid came to an end as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Championship Two leaders Yeadon.

Paul Machell (3-12) removed Spen’s top order before the spin duo of Gareth Lee (4-4) and James Massheder (3-13) saw Spen crumble to 54 all out.

Openers Lee (25no) and Sam Massheder (24no) guided Yeadon to their target in 12.2 overs.

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow produced a spirited performance before slipping to an 18-run defeat against cup holders Bowling Old Lane.

Rain saw the match reduced to 25 overs per side.

Old Lane raced to 197-3 in 21.1 overs with opener Amjid Hussain (49no), Haroon Tariq (41), Farakh Hussain (38) and Ahsan Alishan (35) leading the way.

Heckmondwike have yet to win a game in the Conference and with the threat of further bad weather, Old Lane captain Farakh Hussain’s declared.

Heckmondwike responded positively to the challenge as opener Paul Cooper (31) and Syed Shah Bukhari (24) added 55 in 6.2 overs before both became victims of Shoaib Zahid.

Shokat Iqbal (33) tried to keep his side in the hunt but the loss of wickets at key times slowed Heckmondwike’s momentum and they finished on 179-6.

Great Preston were the only Conference side to beat Championship Two opponents as they defeated Jer Lane by 86 runs.

Hunslet Nelson survived an early batting scare to overcome Brighouse by five wickets in a low-scoring encounter at Gipsy Lane, while Carlton secured a comfortable 106-run triumph at Adwalton.

There was no play at Sandal v Windhill & Daisy Hill and Hopton Mills v Buttershaw St Paul’s so those games move to the reserve date of Sunday, June 30.

Jack Hampshire Cup, third round draw: Hopton Mills or Buttershaw SP v Sandal or Windhill, Carlton v Yeadon, Birstall v Great Preston, Hunslet Nelson v Bowling Old Lane.