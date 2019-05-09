All-rounder Haynes impresses in fine Birstall Jack Hampshire Cup success

Birstall eased into the Jack Hampshire Cup second round with an impressive 131-run victory over Northowram Fields last Sunday.

Josh Haynes produced an excellent all-round performance as he top scored with 70 in a Birstall total of 249-8, which included 45 from Rishy Limbachaya. Ryan Gray was the pick of the Northowram bowlers with 4-15.

Haynes followed up with 3-23 as Northowram were bowled out for 118 as Bill Campbell scored with 37.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow may be propping up the Conference but they recorded a five-wicket win over Rodley to progress to the next round.

Opener Rob Young (52) top scored for Rodley but Paul Cooper (4-24) and Riffat Kiani (3-34) produced fine bowling spells as they were bowled out for 133.

Umar Qureshi made an unbeaten half century to steer Heckmondwike home.

Liversedge and Crossbank Methodists both saw their cup hopes ended at the first hurdle.

Asad Mahmood (44) battled hard for Liversedge but lacked support as they were restricted to 155-9 against Jer Lane.

Hazrat Shah (3-21) and Daniel Syme (3-56) were the pick of the bowlers before new signing Ben Burkill marked his first appearance in the competition by scoring an unbeaten 84.

Johnny Lister chipped in with 30 as Jer Lane romped to victory with nine overs to spare.

Crossbank Methodists slipped to a 39-run defeat at the hands of Great Preston, who posted 198-9, thanks largely to contributions from Dan Ranasinghe (56) and Josh Wright (33).

Tyson Freeman took 5-35 in reply as Crossbank were bowled out for 159.

Holders Bowling Old Lane are safely through to the second round after they romped to a 10-wicket win over East Leeds.

There was a shock as Conference side Windhill and Daisy Hill defeated Championship Two outfit Altofts by 14 runs, while Gildersome & Farnley Hill earned a 42-run win over Oulton.

Jack Hampshire Cup

Second round draw (ties to be played on Sunday June 16): Spen Victoria v Yeadon, Bowling Old Lane v Heckmondwike & Carlinghow, Hopton Mills v Buttershaw St Paul’s, Adwalton v Carlton, Hunslet Nelson v Brighouse, Sandal v Windhill & Daisy Hill, Great Preston v Jer Lane, Birstall v Gildersome & Farnley Hill.