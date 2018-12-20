Ambitious cycle speedway club set for league return after two year absence

Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway are looking to make a return to league racing in 2019 following a two year absence.

The club, who are based at Firth Park in Heckmondwike, are hoping to return stronger than their last competitive season and have set out their ambitions to win the league in their first season back racing.

The club held their annual meeting at The Star Inn in Roberttown on Tuesday evening when they were hoping for a decent turn out to discuss a strategy for attracting new riders to help boost the club’s re-entry into the North and Scotland League next year.

Team manager, Justin Naylor explained: “We will not be satisfied with just being back in the league after a two year absence, we want success and we want to win it. “

A key policy in the club’s ‘Back on Track’ campaign is to encourage and develop younger team members and Naylor is aiming to become an official coach.

He added: “Wellbeing is at the heart of our planning. Cycle speedway offers the chance of a fit and healthy lifestyle to boys, girls, mums and dads. We have an assortment of loan bikes to help new starters get involved.”

These are exciting times for the long established Heckmondwike club and in addition to regaining league status, they are hoping to attract at least one major national event to the Firth Park Stadium in 2019.

Naylor continued: “We are in discussion with leaders of the Euro-vets tournament and hope to stage one of the eight scheduled rounds here at Heckmondwike.”

The Euro-vets Tournament is open to riders aged 40 or over and is run along grand prix lines.

Although the plans are ambitious, the club is committed to revitalising cycle speedway at West Yorkshire’s only remaining track.

To achieve that the club needs to attract new riders and people willing to offer general help and support on race days.

Anyone who was unable to attend the club’s annual meeting on Tuesday but would like more information on how to get involved in cycle speedway can contact Justin Naylor on 0779 9367370.