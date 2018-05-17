Atkin’s hard-hitting knock sees Liversedge recover secure win over Fields

Liversedge secured a 30-run victory over Northowram Fields in Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two last Saturday.

Liversedge were in trouble early in their innings as Ashton Richardson (4-32) and Jason Smith (3-57) posed problems.

Will Atkin turned the course of the game with a hard hitting 73, which included five sixes and four fours as he helped Liversedge to a total of 215-9.

Ajantha Weerappuli (41), John Lister (36) and Dru Patel (30) made useful contributions in the Northowram reply but they were all out for 185 with spinner Steve Lane taking 3-58.

East Ardsley are the early leaders following last season’s promotion from the Conference and they continued their good early season form by defeating Hopton Mills by 65 runs.

East Ardsley picked up maximum batting points by posting 231 as new signing James Marston continued his good form with 62 with support from Haseen Bashir (43), Jake Alleston (42) and Ashley Pearson (34) with opening bowlers Umar Abbas (4-49) and Michael Carroll (4-52) impressing for Mills.

Spinner Mark Heald claimed 7-23 in reply as Hopton were bowled out for 166 with Mark Ashton (44) top scoring.

Keighley and Buttershaw St Paul’s are just a point behind East Ardsley.

Spen Victoria slipped to a four-run defeat to Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Former Spen player Ben Platt played a big part in the defeat of his old club.

He top-scored with 40 in the modest St Paul’s total of 148 and followed up by taking 3-35 as Spen were dismissed for 144.

Amer Ayoub was the best of the bowlers with 5-31 as former Buttershaw player Tosh Baker top scored with 50 but it was in vain for Spen.

Birstall slipped to a 76-run defeat at the hands of Wakefield St Michael’s.

Ayaz Seedat (71) and James Cooper (61) hit half-centuries in Saints score of 198, as Josh Haynes (4-44) and Charlie Orme (4-50) shone with the ball.

Birstall were bowled out for 122 in reply as Alex Mumford returned impressive figures of 5-31 despite opener Matt Dyson carrying his bat for an unbeaten 71.