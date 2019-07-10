Batley Boys fight back to seal fourth straight win

Batley Boys produced a terrific second half fight back to record a fourth straight win in National Conference League Division Three as they overcame Waterhead 24-20.

The Boys moved to within a point of second placed Woolston Rovers — who drew 20-20 with Dewsbury Celtic — and are just two behind leaders Hunslet Warriors.

Batley trailed 14-0 at half-time but Matt Sheridan led the fight back with a hat-trick, while Luke Sheridan grabbed a try and kicked four goals.

The Warriors were led by a brace apiece for Billy McDermott and Ollie Kerr, plus two Liam Aspin goals.

The Boys go in search of a fifth straight win when they visit Hensingham on Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic snatched a draw with Woolston with a Jermaine Akaidere try in the closing seconds.

Will Copley, Paul Foulstone and Nathan Waring had crossed earlier for the hosts, with George Senior adding two goals.

Woolston had led through two tries and four goals by Ben Dixon and a Justin Becker touchdown.

Senior and Becker were sin-binned following an altercation while Celtic’s Tom Bottomley was yellow-carded on a team warning.

Celtic are two points behind Batley Boys in fourth place and they face a trip to struggling Oldham St Annes on Saturday.

Hunslet Warriors lead the way following a 28-8 win at St Annes last week.