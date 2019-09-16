Batley Boys move fourth after Dewsbury Celtic suffer defeat

Batley Boys bring the curtain down on their National Conference League Division Three regular season with a trip to leaders Woolston Rovers on Saturday.

The Boys were not in action last weekend after Salford City Roosters withdrew from the league but they were awarded a victory which saw them climb into fourth place in the table.

The Boys, along with third placed Heworth and Dewsbury Celtic, who are fifth, are all level on 34 points going into the final round and jostling to secure home advantage in the play-offs.

Woolston need to win to secure the title but defeat to the Boys could allow Hunslet Warriors to snatch the crown if they overcome Millom.

Celtic’s hopes of automatic promotion were ended by an 18-12 defeat to Leigh East.

Leigh secured victory thanks to tries from Brad Roden, Jordan Hellam and Kieran Prescott, all of which were converted by Kieron Wilkinson.

Celtic hit back in vain from 18 points down with touchdowns for Nathan Waring and Danny Thomas, both of which Charlie Heaton improved.

Hunslet Warriors made certain of second spot — and automatic promotion — with a 52-26 win at Gateshead Storm.

Celtic still have a chance of snatching third place but they need to win at home to Hensingham.

Heworth end at home to Oldham St Annes, who can do both Batley Boys and Celtic a favour.