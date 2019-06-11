Batley Boys push leaders Hunslet Warriors in close contest

Batley Boys pushed National Conference League Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors all the way before slipping to an 18-10 home defeat.

The Boys had lost only one of their previous 10 games but found themselves 14-0 adrift at the break before clawing their way back.

Matthew Sheridan and Max Clarke scored tries, one of which was converted by Adam Bingham, but the Boys’ cause wasn’t helped by the sin-binning on the hour of Gav Davis for alleged referee abuse, and the sending off five minutes later of Aaron James for alleged homophobic abuse.

Hunslet had led through tries by Liam Brown and Dylan Naughton, plus three Daryl Gaunt goals and went on to seal victory when Nathan Clapham crossed three minutes from time.

Second-placed Dewsbury Celtic’s five-match winning run ended with a 24-4 defeat at Heworth, who themselves have now won five games on the spin.

The hosts avenged a 22-12 defeat in Crow Nest Park with tries from Gareth Watson, Rhys Bailey, Ben Dyson-Dent, Josh Poulter and James Morland, the last two of which Joe Deighton converted.

Jamaine Akaidere replied for Celtic, who were 12-4 down at the break.

Defeat saw Celtic slip a place to third, a point behind Woolston and three ahead of fourth-placed Batley Boys.

Celtic host Eastmoor Dragons on Saturday when Batley Boys make the long trip to Millom.