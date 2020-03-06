Batley Boys Under-13s show heart in opening game of season

Batley Boys Under-13s season got underway last Saturday morning on a muddy Taylor Street field.

The result didn’t go Batley’s way as they slipped to a 34-0 defeat against North Leeds but it was a much closer contest than the scoreline suggests.

The size of the North Leeds team was the difference in the end for this young Batley team.

Strong carries from Luke Sayers, Joseph Leathley and Jayden Donkin took the Boys down the field but they couldn’t quite finish off some promising moves when on attack.

Excellent defensive displays from Rhys Thomson, Jack Hayes and Addy Wilby saved numerous tries.

Promising debuts from Lucas Ryan and Harvey Harris will give them confidence for the season ahead.

Harry Gill was opposition and team MoM with his usual tenacious display.

Both the Boys Under-13s and Under-15s are supporting Rob Burrow this season and have #RB7 on their playing shirts.

A group of Batley Boys youngsters also acted as mascots at the recent Super League game between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR at Headingley Stadium.