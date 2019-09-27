Birkenshaw Blue Dogs trio agree scholarship deals with Bulls and Tigers

Three promising Under-15s rugby league players from the Birkenshaw Blue Dogs Community Club have been signed onto scholarship programmes by professional clubs.

George Flanagan and Joseph Kellett have both signed for Bradford Bulls, while Joseph Hudson has signed onto the scholarship scheme at Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Club secretary Simon Armitage is delighted that the three players’ hard work has paid off and is hoping it will inspire more junior players to follow in their steps.

He said: “This is a first for our relatively new, up and coming club and is testament to all the hard work from the players themselves, the coaching staff and their family and friends.

“Helping players realise their dreams is key and so is giving players of all shapes, sizes and abilities the chance to play rugby league and will continue to be so as we grow as a club.”

Birkenshaw Blue Dogs have Junior age groups from tots through to Under-16s and anyone interested in getting involved can contact Andrew Redmond on 07876 692318.