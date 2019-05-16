Birstall suffer agonising defeat at hands of new Championship Two leaders Yeadon

Birstall slipped to an agonising two-wicket defeat at the hands of Yeadon in Bradford League Championship Two last Saturday.

Nick Kaye led Birstall’s recovery after they were reduced to 17-4 as he top scored with 34 to help them post 143-9.

Birstall claimed eight wickets in reply, with Saif ur-Rehman picking up 4-34, but Sarmad Hameed’s unbeaten 62 proved decisive as he steered Yeadon to victory, which leaves Birstall still without a win.

Yeadon followed up Saturday’s win by beating Hunslet Nelson 24 hours later to move top of Championship Two.

Yeadon are one point ahead of Jer Lane who have a game in hand, as they picked up a third straight win by defeating Spen Victoria on Saturday.

Jer Lane’s new overseas fast bowler Hazrat Shah produced fine spell of 6-67 to help restrict Spen to 180-8, with Bilal Ejaz (85) and Peter Jackson (37) leading the way.

Jer Lane slipped to 13-3 in reply but Imran Mirza and Naeem Ashraf both finished 59 not out in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 125 which sealed a six-wicket win and consigned Spen to a first defeat of the season.

Hopton Mills and Carlton saw their game abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Liversedge slipped to a third straight defeat at the hands of East Ardsley.

Joshua Wild (4-27) and Scott Mullins (4-39) combined to help dismiss Liversedge for 158, as Sohail top scored with 58.

Wild followed up with a brisk unbeaten 47 as he and opener James Van der Merwe (47) led the successful run chase despite Ben Ford taking 3-45 for Liversedge.

Altofts captain Kieran Holliday claimed 6-45 as his side bowled out Adwalton for 125 to seal a 114-run win.

Sam Huitema (78) and Dominic Richardson (43) had earlier helped Altofts reach 239-8.

Buttershaw St Paul’s were thwarted by Northowram Fields’ last-wicket pair of Joseph Hough (16no) and Josh Dodd (10no).

They added 21 runs and prevented St Paul’s from getting the wicket they needed to secure the win as they finished on 115-9 and salvaged three points as the match was incomplete.