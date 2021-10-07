Batley boxing club produces eight Yorkshire champions

Purge Boxing Academy prospects ‘Mighty’ Joe Young and John Price show off their certificates after winning through to the English National boxing quarter-finals.

The latest to become Yorkshire Junior champions were Amaar Farooq at 63kg and Joseph ‘Jobo’ Young at 54kg.

Yorkshire junior development (class A) winner, meanwhile was Lavendon Ahmed at 54kg.

All three won their county crowns on finals day at Skellow Social Club, Doncaster, and boxed brilliantly.

Purge Boxing Academy's Lavendon Ahmed, who won the Yorkshire junior title before losing out in the National pre quarters.

First up was Ahmed who won via a unanimous decision, winning every round against a much more experienced opponent.

Jobo won inside the distance as he overpowered his opponent and stopped him in the second round.

Farooq also won with a dominant performance as his opponent was forced to take two standing counts.

The victories earned all three Purge boxers a place in the National Pre Quarters, which took place last weekend.

Purge Boxing Academy's Amaar Farooq, who won the Yorkshire junior title before losing out in the National pre quarters.

There was more success for Young with a dominant display against a tough fighter in Carl Smith as he went through to the National quarter-finals in Manchester.

Having only had 12 bouts, Amaar was unlucky to come up against one of the favourites in his weight, Aaron Bird, and continued to show great promise although he narrowly lost out in a close fight that could have gone either way.

Ahmed also failed to progress despite a valiant effort against Ethan Allison, of Bishop Auckland.

Another of Purge’s Yorkshire champions, John Price, did go through to the quarter-finals, winning with a slick performance against Sonny Williams, of East Durham in a development class B contest at 60kg.

At 48kg in the development class A Bilal Ali lost with a valiant effort against Mallacki McHale, of Middlesbrough.

But Purge still have four boxers still in there fighting in the national quarter-finals with Aneeq Ghani (50kg development class B) and Andrew Walsh (38kg junior cadet) already guaranteed places in the semi-finals.

Purge’s success looks set to follow into the professional ranks now with previous double national champion Josh Hargreaves progressing to turn pro with top promoter Frank Warren, making his debut in five weeks time.

Boxing coach at the club Mo Azzie is proud of what the young boxers are achieving.

He said: “One of the judges at the national pre quarters took me to one side at the weekend and said ‘you’re the best club in the north’ It was really nice. We know we’re making noise. The gym’s absolutely buzzing, all the kids are on it and the feeling’s good.

“It’s just the next level at this gym. It’s big up to the head coach, Mohammed Amin Patel, who owns the gym, Bilal Dhadiwala and the rest of the coaches.