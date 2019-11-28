Breakwell tops century of points as Cleckheaton secure fine victory

Cleckheaton returned to winning ways in North One East last Saturday as they recorded a 29-22 bonus point win over Malton and Norton at soggy Moorend.

Tom Austin and Ryan Piercy missed out along with player coach Thiu Barnard leaving the pack without a recognised second row.

Plunkett and Etchells, normally back row forwards, covered the positions, while Brad Marsden was also unavailable.

Malton kicked off and a mix up in the home defence gave possession to impressive second row Jack Hobbs, who charged downfield but the chance was lost by a supporting player knocking on.

Cleckheaton got a foothold in the visitors 22 and from a scrum, captain Matt Piper made a charge for the line but the referee deemed the ball to be held up and they almost breached the Malton defence again after a good combination by Depledge and Wilson put Marshall into space but the winger was tackled into touch.

The pressure finally told, from a scrum deep in the Malton ‘22, Dale Breakwell and Matt Piper exchanged passes and created a gap for Hayward to cross for his ninth try of the season in the corner.

Malton’s pack was taking a battering in the scrum but the back line looked dangerous.

From an attacking position, outside half Bulmer threw a long pass which was intercepted by Dale Breakwell and he galloped 60 metres down field, Depledge was in support and Hayward eventually crossed for his 10th try of the campaign.

A perfect cross field kick from Breakwell sat up for Jack Marshall to gather 30 metres out and he blasted past the winger to score his fourth try of the season.

Breakwell couldn’t add the goal from the touchline but the lead was 15-0.

The next score started deep inside the Cleckheaton half, Depledge made a clean outside break and fed Hayward who gave a return pass to Depledge to race between the posts for the bonus point try, Breakwell converted as the home side led 22-0 at half time.

Malton opened their account two minutes after the re-start when Bulmer sold an outrageous dummy that foxed the home defence and flanker Lowry was in support to cross.

Breakwell and Marshall combined for the pacy winger to cross for his fifth try of the season, Breakwell converted, taking him to 100 points for the season and the lead was 29-5.

From the restart, Seddon claimed the ball but was tackled in the air and Bowman was sent to the sin bin to be joined by Marshall moments later after a contentious deliberate knock on decision.

Bulmer got through the narrowest of gaps to score a good try on 62 minutes, which he converted, before grabbing his second of the game to the left of the posts but screwed the conversion wide.

The final score of the game came after concerted pressure on the Cleckheaton line, Tom Lowry drove over from the rolling maul for Malton’s bonus point try 29-22.

Cleckheaton were happy to get back to winning ways after consecutive defeats, Malton picked up a losing bonus point in addition to the try bonus and will be ruing conceding three tries in seven sensational minutes before the break.

All the Cleckheaton backs played well in attack, Depledge had a solid game in defence but man-of-the-match went to the hard working Josh Plunkett.

With no game this week, Cleck are next in action at local rivals Bradford and Bingley on December 7.