Byrne and Dawood help steer Hanging Heaton Seconds to Crowther Cup win

Hanging Heaton Second team booked a place in the Solly Sports Crowther Cup semi-final thanks to a comfortable five-wicket win over Cawthorne.

James Byrne took 3-30 as Cawthorne were bowled out for 146 before Imran Dawood (50) and captain Steve Bourne (30no) steered Hanging Heaton to their victory target.

New Farnley bowled Ossett out for just 29 as they recorded a crushing 10-wicket win.

The 10-man Ossett side were dismissed in just 15.2 overs with only Solly Abbas (16) challenging the dominance of a bowling attack spearheaded by Mark Lawson (6-8).

New Farnley took just 10 balls to knock off the runs as the whole match was concluded in just 17 overs.

Elsecar also reached the semi-finals after a nine-wicket win over Elland. Alfie Gibson hit 71 not out as they easily overhauled the Elland score of 128.

Woodlands defeated Huddersfield League side Scholes by 166 runs in their delayed second round tie and now face a repeat of last year’s final against Hoylandswaine in the quarter finals on July 28.

Nicky Rushworth (75), Tom Clee (69) and Kieran Rodger (37) powered Woodlands to 286-9 before Scholes were bowled out for 120 with Liam Bleazard taking 3-13 and Josh Griffin (3-17) with Harry Elvidge (44no) top scoring for Scholes.

Hanging Heaton will host Elsecar in the semi-finals, with the winners of the Woodlands v Hoylandswaine quarter-final at home to New Farnley.

n Shepley reached the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final for the second time with a 48-run win over Barnsley Woolley Miners.

They will now take on the winners of Sunday’s semi-final between Buttershaw St Paul’s and Townville in the final at Ossett on Sunday August 4.

Shepley, who won the competition in 2011, owed much to an opening stand of 111 between Danny Wood (57) and Tom Chadwick (47) as they made 201.

Oliver Jackson (4-17) helped peg Shepley back but their total proved enough to secure a comfortable victory.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia (49) led the Barnsley reply but they were dismissed for 153 as Danny Glover claimed 3-31.