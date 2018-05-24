Carradice leads fight back as Birstall overcome Hopton Mills to seal victory

Birstall moved up to sixth place in Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two as they defeated Hopton Mills by 49 runs to claim a second win in three matches last Saturday.

Birstall were in deep trouble having been reduced to 11-5 as Umar Abbas led the way with 5-45.

Ian Carradice led a brilliant Birstall revival, hitting two sixes and 15 fours before being dismissed agonisingly short of a century on 99 by Michael Carroll (3-39).

Carradice’s efforts helped Birstall post 147 all out.

Hopton Mills were soon in trouble as Josh Haynes (5-52) and Paul Gregorson (3-12) bowled them out for 98.

Liversedge suffered a six-wicket defeat to Keighley, who are top of the table by six points from Wakefield St Michaels.

Sameer Farroq (39) was the only Liversedge batsman to come to terms with the bowling of Paul Quinlan (4-16) and Ben Jagger (3-32) as they were bowled out for 125.

Prolific long-serving batsman Richard Gould led the Keighley run chase with 59 as his side eased to victory.

Wakefield St Michael’s moved up to second place after a comfortable six-wicket win over a Spen Victoria side now propping up the table.

Junaid Delair (4-29) and Alex Mumford (4-42) helped bowl out the home side for 143 despite contributions of 40 from Tosh Baker and Ollie Davison (36).

St Michael’s eased to their target with Ajay Seedat (36no), James Cooper (36no) and Alex Leyshon (35) leading the way.

Carlton recorded their first win of the season to move eighth after chasing down a Northowram Fields score of 225 to win by two wickets.

Daniel White (65) and Armaan Hussain (37) led the way.

Louis Cockburn (83) top scored for Northowram while Scott Douglas (4-71) was Carlton’s best bowler.

Altofts recorded their first win as they edged home by two wickets against East Ardsley.

Former Birstall man Craig Wood produced an excellent all-round display.

He took 5-28 as East Ardsley were dismissed for 129 and made 56 as Altofts reached their victory target.