Cleckheaton aiming to avenge Morley derby defeat and consolidate second place

Cleckheaton travel to local rivals Morley on Saturday looking to avenge their defeat from earlier in the season, while consolidating second place in North One East, with kick off times now reverting to 3pm until the end of the season.

Morley sprang a surprise when they won 14-10 at Moorend back in Novemeber but since then Cleckheaton have won nine out of 11 matches to make themselves serious promotion contenders.

Last week’s 23-17 victory over promotion rivals Driffield leaves Cleck 11 points behind leaders York but two ahead of Moortown, who moved into second place with a 26-10 victory over Kendal, with six league fixtures remaining.

Weekend Selected Sides

Ist XV v Morley Away, kick off 3pm, meet 1.40pm: James Wilson, Mikey Hayward, Olly Depledge, Gus Milborne, Jack Marshall, Dale Breakwell, Tom Breakwell, Niall Jackson, Ben Thrower, Andy Piper, Josh Plunkett, Ben Etchells, Brad Marsden, Tom Austin, Jack Seddon. Replacements: Chris Piper, Archie Rika-Rayne.

Kestrels: Opposition withdrew from fixture.

3rdXV v Huddersfield 3rds home, kick off 3pm, meet 2pm: Nick Lazenby, Ceri Leslie, Joe Drummond, Ben Proctor, Kieran Baldry, Anthony Hobson, Bob Thornton, Euan McCarthy, Andy Brown, Joe Roberts, Lyndon Ashley, Miles Nicholson, Andy Tilby-Baxter, Ady Lowe, Anthony McCarthy. Replacements: Phil Manning, Stuart Crawshaw.