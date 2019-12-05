Cleckheaton aiming to sting Bees in derby trip

Cleckheaton will be aiming to secure the derby bragging rights when they return to North One East action on Saturday with the short trip to Bradford & Bingley (kick off 2.15pm).

The Moorenders bounced back from successive defeats to Morley and Pocklington as they defeated Malton and Norton 29-22 a fortnight ago.

The week’s enforced rest will have allowed Cleckheaton players to recover from bumps and bruises and they will now look to end 2019 on a high.

Cleckheaton lie sixth in the table, with 34 points from 11 matches, and are just above the Bees.

York lead the way on points difference from Morley, with both having 40 points, and the top six clubs are separated by just six points.

Following Saturday’s trip to Wagon Lane, Cleck entertain Kendal in their final match before Christmas.

Cleck traditionally perform better in the second half of the season so could yet mount a promotion challenge in the new year.