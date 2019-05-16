Cleckheaton bid to topple Premier champions

Cleckheaton will be bidding to topple reigning champions Pudsey St Lawrence when they visit Tofts Road in a key Allrounder Bradford Premier Division game on Saturday.

Mally Nicholson’s Moorenders go into the clash buoyed by last week’s narrow victory over Lightcliffe when they successfully defended a total of 162-9 to win by four runs.

It was Cleck’s first win of the season following an abandoned game and a defeat in the opening two weeks and they lie fifth in the early season standings.

Woodlands are joint top of the table with Wrenthorpe after recording two straight wins, the latest a successful Duckworth Lewis Stern run chase against Hanging Heaton.

They travel to Townville looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

East Bierley will aim to build on their first win in Championship One over Ossett when they visit Hartshead Moor, who are yet to taste success.

Scholes will also look to get off the mark when they welcome Batley to New Popplewell Lane, while Gomersal visit bottom side Wakefield St Michaels.

Spen Victoria will look to bounce back from their first defeat in Championship Two at the hands of Jer Lane last week when they visit Carlton, while Liversedge will target a first win away to Altofts.