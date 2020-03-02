Cleckheaton defeat promotion rivals Driffield to remain second

Cleckheaton completed a North One East league double over battling Driffield last Saturday as they earned a 23-17 victory despite being outscored three tries to two.

The Moorend pitch was in reasonable condition despite recent heavy rain and the game started in bright and breezy conditions with the home team making most of the early going.

However, Cleckheaton were forced into early changes when flanker Joey Carley hobbled off and Archie Rika-Rayne replaced him, going into the hooker spot, while Ben Thrower filled in at second row and Marsden went flanker.

Dale Breakwell put the first points on the board with a 40 metre penalty for an offence at the ruck after eight minutes.

The scoreboard barely had time to register the score before Olly Depledge and James Wilson exchanged passes down the blind side with the full-back surging away for his seventh try of the season.

Breakwell added the goal and a further penalty which extended the lead to 13-0 on 17 minutes.

Driffield had hardly threatened in the first quarter but on 23 minutes, after going through several phases, second row Alex Cullen got across the line for their opening try but Watts was short with the conversion.

Driffield were getting a foothold in difficult conditions but solid defence by the Cleckheaton pack prevented the Woldsmen from adding to their score.

Dale Breakwell found a different way of applying pressure by putting up a series of towering kicks which had the Driffield defence in disarray.

Right wing Jack Marshall showed considerable skill which parted the Driffield defence and he romped away to score his 11th try of the season, Breakwell added the extras and Cleck led 20-5 at half-time.

Early in the second half with Driffield attacking down the right, Jack Seddon intercepted a pass and raced away down the touchline but he was pulled down on the 22 and the visitors cleared the danger.

Driffield were monopolising the possession at this stage and when left wing Ben Blacker got into space, his opposite number Marshall cut him down with a magnificent tackle and also created a turnover to clear the Cleckheaton line.

Blacker scooted over from 10 metres after an hour as Cleck’s defence got pulled into the middle of the field, Watts added the easy goal from in front of the posts, reducing the arrears to 20-12.

Driffield kept piling on the pressure and the home faithful were getting concerned as their lead was slipping away but solid defence was the order of the day as a number of attacks were repelled.

A mistake from the visitors gave Cleckheaton a rare scrum inside the opposition 22, the referee penalised Driffield for offside and Breakwell kicked his third penalty three minutes from time.

The game still had more drama as a sweeping move up the right put winger Rueben Kelly over for the visitors third try, but the conversion was again off target.

Cleckheaton needed to make sure they gave Driffield no more chances in a six point game and Breakwell drilled a low restart towards the left touchline to close out the victory.

Ben Thrower picked up the man-of-the-match award for Cleckheaton while Alex Cullen was Driffield’s MoM.

Victory keeps Cleckheaton in second place behind York while Moortown moved above Driffield after victory over Kendal.

Cleckheaton make the short trip to Morley on Saturday aiming to avenge a narrow defeat in November (kick off 3pm).