Cleckheaton edge to one-wicket win in tense clash with Townville

Cleckheaton held their nerve to edge to a one-wicket over Townville in a rain affected Allrounder Bradford Premier League clash last Saturday.

Townville had been dealt a huge blow when influential all-rounder Jack Hughes suffered a broken leg after an accident in midweek and this will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Liam Booth led the side in the absence of Hughes and saw his team make 197 when they batted first.

Opener Jonathan Booth (72) and Harry Clewett (64) led the way while the best of the Cleckheaton bowlers were in-form Jonathan Whiteoak (3-41) and Andrew Deegan (3-46).

Heavy rain saw the match delayed and Cleckheaton were set a revised Duckworth Lewis Stern target of 188.

Toby Thorpe (29) and Nick Lindley (28) made useful runs at the top of the Cleckheaton innings but it was a hard hitting 59 from John Wood which put them on course for victory.

Townville kept chipping away as Shahid Nawaz (4-38) and Conor Harvey (3-63) claimed wickets and Cleckheaton slipped to 178-9.

The last pair of Whiteoak (10no) and Deegan (3no) edged Cleckheaton to victory which leaves them ninth in the table, 38 points clear of the relegation zone.

Scholes suffered a heavy defeat at home to Pudsey St Lawrence in another game which saw DLS come into play.

Opener Adam Waite top scored with 96 as he shared a partnership of 182 with wicketkeeper Charlie Best (83) as Lawrence reached 225-4 in 45 overs.

The Scholes target was set higher after rain prevented Pudsey from completing their innings but the home side never threatened to chase it down as they were dismissed for 100 with leg spinner Tom Hudson taking 3-16 to seal a win which leaves Saints second.

Leaders New Farnley are a point clear after a five-wicket win at Methley in a rain-affected match decided on DLS.

They chased down a revised total of 187 after Methley had made 241 in their full allocation of 50 overs.

Former Yorkshire and England player Ajmal Shahzad led New Farnley to victory as he top scored with 49.

Farsley are fourth, 21 points behind the leaders after they cruised to a 183-run victory over Lightcliffe.

James Logan struck 15 fours in a fine innings of 118 and he shared a 103-run opening wicket stand with fellow Yorkshire player James Wainman.

Captain Ryan Cooper (80) put on 152 for the third wicket with Logan before Pat Kruger (33no) helped swell the score to 343-4.

Lightcliffe were bowled out for 160 in reply as spinner Logan claimed 5-35.