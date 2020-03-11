Cleckheaton edge victory over Morley in pulsating derby clash

Cleckheaton gained revenge for their defeat to Morley earlier in the season as they earned a thrilling 18-17 victory in a pulsating derby at Scatcherd Lane .

Cleckheaton skipper Matt Piper was out with a thigh injury and Joey Carley hadn’t recovered from an ankle knock.

Gus Milborne filled in at centre while Tom Austin returned in the back row and player-coach Thiu Barnard was on the bench with Matt Wood and Archie Rika-Rayne.

The pitch was very heavy in places and fitness levels would be vital as the game wore on.

At the first line-out, Brad Marsden took clean ball and made several yards driven on by his pack, when Morley infringed at the maul, Dale Breakwell slotted over a simple penalty goal .

Cleckheaton extended the lead five minutes later when Jack Seddon made a blind side burst and Mikey Hayward stepped inside the defence for his 19th try of the season,

A great break by Morley’s full back down the stand side pulled the defence across and he fed Tom Richmond to power over the line with Mark Chester adding the goal.

Morley’s forwards tried to batter their way down the middle but they met solid resistance from Andy Piper, Ben Thrower and Niall Jackson.

When the ball was shipped wide Hayward, Marshall, Depledge and Milborne put in some big hits to disrupt the home progress.

The scrum was dominated by Cleckheaton and Morley looked like the were being overrun at times.

Cleckheaton went close through Piper and Plunkett before Wilson popped up to crash over from short range for his eighth try of the season andBreakwell added the extras.

Morley had the better of possession at the start of the second half and on 48 minutes, Chester made a fine break and turned an inside ball to No8 Darrel Griffin, who scored between the posts and Chester’s conversion reduced the deficit to 15-14.

Moments later, James Wilson was shown a yellow card for not rolling away and Chester knocked over the penalty to give Morley the lead for the first time.

That was the only score in the sin-bin period as Cleckheaton held on for the 10 minutes.

Jack Marshall made 50 metres downfield on a mazy run but a forward pass ended that chance.

Coach Barnard entered the game and moments later, Depledge was put clean through the middle by Dale Breakwell, but the referee saw a forward pass again and the move ended with a scrum.

Breakwell then had an opportunity with a penalty but his kick went wide of the right post.

A series of penalties awarded against Morley at the ruck had the home fans getting agitated allowing Cleckheaton to keep up the intensity.

Nine minutes from time Breakwell lined up a 40 metre goal and struck the ball between the posts to edge Cleck back in front.

What should have been a tense final eight minutes was dominated by Cleckheaton and Morley barely mounted a worthwhile attack.

Cleckheaton were camped on the Morley line but couldn’t quite finish the job off.

They conceded a penalty and Morley advanced downfield but when Cleckheaton forced the turnover, the ball was cleared and the final whistle signalled a crucial win.

Cleckheaton’s front row were magnificent on the day and deserved the collective man-of-the-match award.