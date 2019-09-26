Cleckheaton face Moortown trip in rare league encounter

Cleckheaton will target a first away win of the season when they make the short trip to Leeds to take on Moortown in North East One on Saturday.

The sides have identical records with two wins from their opening three matches, with Cleckheaton recording home victories over Scarborough and Huddersfield YMCA, sandwiched between defeat on their long trip to Percy Park.

Moortown won their opening two matches, away to Pocklington and home to Malton and Norton, before slipping to a 54-7 defeat away to early season pace setters Bradford & Bingley last week.

Bingley, Driffield and Morley remain the only unbeaten sides after the opening three matches, with Cleckheaton and Moortown lying sixth and seventh in the standings respectively.

Cleckheaton captain Matt Piper was a late withdrawal last week but Brad Marsden deputised and did a fantastic job in his first outing leading the team as they secured the derby bragging rights over Huddersfield YMCA.

Jack Seddon bagged a brace of tries in the 32-20 victory over YMCA and was the first forward to cross the whitewash for Cleck this season .

Cleckheaton Kestrels have won their opening three games of the season and they are at home to Skipton Seconds on Saturday.