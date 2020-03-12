Cleckheaton geared up crucial run in as Pocklington visit Moorend

Cleckheaton are gearing up for their final five matches of the season as the bid to secure a top-two finish in North One East.

York have pulled 12 points clear at the top and look certain to take the title baring a late collapse but an enthralling battle is developing to see who will finish second.

Cleckheaton’s crucial 18-17 derby win at Morley last week keeps them in second, just a point above third placed Moortown and four ahead of Driffield in fourth.

The run-in starts when Cleckheaton welcome Pocklington to Moorend on Saturday (kick off 3pm) aiming to avoid an unwanted league double having lost 27-17 away back in November.

Pocklington arrive on the back of a 37-17 victory over Bradford & Bingley last week, a result which keeps them just above the relegation zone.

Cleckheaton’s only home defeat this season came at the hands of Morley and it is their home form which has helped them mount a sustained promotion bid.

Two of Cleckheaton’s final five games are at home, with local rivals Bradford and Bingley arriving for the final league game at Moorend on March 28.

Cleck’s other three games are away, with matches at Malton & Norton (March 21), Kendal (April 4) and Scarborough (April 18) to follow.