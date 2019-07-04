Cleckheaton hold nerve to win thrilling Bradford League Premier derby

Cleckheaton held their nerve in an enthralling finish as they edged to a two-run victory over Hanging Heaton in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Hanging Heaton required 25 runs to overhaul Cleckheaton’s total of 247-9 with the last pair at the crease.

No11 Tom Chippendale (19 not out) launched Nick Walker for two big sixes and a four in the penultimate over but with Heaton two runs shy of victory, he edged Walker behind and wicketkeeper Mally Nicholson produced an excellent diving catch to spark celebrations among the Moorenders.

Walker had earlier top scored with 72 not out from 55 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, and with support from captain Nicholson (32) and Craig Fletcher (30) they recovered from 140-6 to post 247, with opener Azeem Rafiq (48) the other main contributor.

Callum Geldart (61), Joe Fraser (46) and Ben Kohler-Cadmore (33) all made good contributions in reply but Heaton were unable to get over the line as Walker capped a fine game by claiming 5-85, while support came from left-arm spinner Andrew Deegan (3-24) as the home side were bowled out agonisingly short of their target, despite having seven balls remaining.

That win for Cleckheaton allowed Woodlands to move 41 points clear at the top of the table at the halfway point.

They recorded their eighth win in 11 games when they defeated Farsley by seven wickets at Albert Terrace.

Kiwi Brad Schmulian (4-29) and Chris Brice (3-30) combined to bowl Farsley out for 166, with opener Pat Kruger (51) the only Farsley batsman to make a real impression after they chose to bat first.

Tim Jackson (58no) and Sam Frankland (38) shared an 82-run opening wicket stand before Schmulian (38) eased them home with 8.2 overs to spare.

Pudsey St Lawrence climbed above Hanging Heaton into second place after a four-wicket win at Lightcliffe.

Archie Scott claimed 7-21 as Lightcliffe collapsed from 50-0 to 93 all out, while St Lawrence lost six wickets in reply before edging home.

Bradford & Bingley cruised to a seven wicket win over Wrenthorpe

Kyme Tahirkeli (4-29) and Bradley Reeve (3-49) helped dismiss Wrenthorpe for 153, with overseas player Khalil Khan (67) top scoring.

Tahirkeli (56no), Callam Goldthorp (37) and Harry Brook (33) steered Bingley to victory.

Townville recorded a 126-run win over Undercliffe, who remain second-bottom.

Overseas player Imran Rafique struck an unbeaten 83 as Townville posted 189-6.

Captain Jack Hughes supported with 44 and then claimed 4-4 and with Harry Clewett returning excellent figures of 6-25, Undercliffe were dismissed for just 63.

Methley are 18 points adrift at the bottom following defeat to New Farnley.

Marcus Walmsley claimed 5-41 as New Farnley were bowled out for 135 having opted to bat first but defended the modest total as Charlie Parker (5-31) and Luke Jarvis (3-31) helped dismiss Methley for 100.