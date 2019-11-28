Cleckheaton Kestrels to take centre stage for Bees derby clash

Cleckheaton’s second string will have a rare afternoon in the limelight on Saturday as they take centre stage for a tasty derby clash at home to Bradford and Bingley.

With the first team having no fixture this weekend and Cleckheaton Kestrels not back in Yorkshire Merit League action until December 7, they have arranged a friendly against the Bees.

The Kestrels are having a fine season and lie third in the North Western Division, two points behind Harrogate Pythons and four adrift of leaders Ossett Seconds, although they have a game in hand on the latter.

Archie Rika-Rayne is set to have a run out with Cleck’s second string, along with former Batley Bulldogs rugby league prop Tom Lillycrop.

Selected Sides

2nd XV v Bradford & Bingley (home), kick off 2.15pm, meet 1pm: Keiron Downs, Elliott Whetham, Richard Noble, Gus Milborne, Ed Curley, Ben Dearing, Tom Ford, Archie Rika-Rayne, Ollie Clark, Liam Goldthorpe, Matt Wood, Ben Etchells, Tom Lillycrop, Wade Laycock, Robin Bennett. Replacements: Steve Noble, Henry Iwanejko, Callum Green, Lewis Beasty, Jarrad Toulson.

3rd XV v Halifax Vandals (home), kick off 2.15pm, meet 12.15pm: Alex Bailey, Ceri Lesley, Harry Sutcliffe, Nick Lazenby, Kieran Baldry, Ant Hobson, Danny Archer, Phil Manning, Andy Brown, Hewan McCarthy, Lyndon Ashely, Matthew Blackhall, Ady Lowe, Andy Tilby-Baxter, Anthony McCarthy. Replacements: Phil Heath, Josh Womersley.