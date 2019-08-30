Cleckheaton RU Club hold junior registration

Cleckheaton RUFC start their season with a junior rugby registration day this Sunday (September 1) from 10am.

The club welcome players of all levels of experience and abilities and are looking for both boys and girls to join from reception school age right through to Under-17s.

The club offers a welcoming atmosphere, with a full fixture list and social events throughout the season and promote rugby for all the family, with the emphasis on fun.

The RFU core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship are upheld within their teams and actively encourage team development as a priority.

Training is held every Wednesday evening for all junior teams with further details available from Hannah Curley on 07986 875603.

Cleckheaton also offer free taster sessions for junior players wanting to give rugby a try for the first time with details available on Sund