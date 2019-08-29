Cleckheaton secure pre-season friendly win at Rochdale

Cleckheaton continue their preparations for the new North One East campaign when they visit Sandal for their second pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Moorenders included new signings Tom Breakwell, Jack Marshall, Chris Piper and Jack Crabtree for their opening fixture away to Rochdale last Saturday.

It proved a useful work out for Thiu Barnard’s men as they ran out 29-14 victors against the Lancashire League One outfit.

Matt Piper crossed for a brace of tries, while James Wilson also barged his way over to score.

Grant Fitzsimmons featured in one final game for the club before leaving for Australia and was rewarded with a try, while a penalty try made up Cleckheaton’s tally.

Solid defence ensured Rochdale were restricted to two scores and Cleck now look to build on their success when they travel to Sandal ahead of the season opener, which sees them hosting Scarborough on September 7.

The opening month of the new campaign will also see Cleckheaton making the long trip to Percy Park, a home derby clash against Huddersfield YMCA and a trip to Moortown.

Cleackheaton’s second team drew 17-17 against Old Grovians firsts in a warm-up game last Thursday.