Cleckheaton suffer Boxing Day defeat as Old Brods retain Fred Scott Trophy

Old Brodleians retained the Fred Scott Trophy when they defeated Cleckheaton 32-22 in the annual Boxing Day clash between the neighbours.

Brods arrived at Moorend in terrific form, flying high in second place in Yorkshire One having won 11 of their 12 league matches and just two points behind league leaders Heath with a game in hand.

The Hipperholme outfit had also won the trophy in the previous Boxing Day clash and were looking to maintain that run.

Brods started strongly and Cleckheaton couldn’t get any possession in opening five minutes and the visitors duly took the lead with a well worked unconverted try.

Cleckheaton came back and had the better of the next 20 minutes, eventually a period of pressure saw the Moorenders reply with an unconverted try from Luke Gamble to level matters.

Cleckheaton then took the lead on 35 minutes when Cain Crotty crossed for their second try and they maintained the 10-5 advantage up to half-time.

Brods regained control at the start of the second half as they ran in two quickfire tries, the second of which was converted, to give the visitors a 17-10 lead after 54 minutes.

The game was a bit of a stop and start affair but Cleckheaton responded with a third try when Gamble crossed for his second after 58 minutes to get them within two points.

Brods then moved up a gear with a devastating spell where they scored three more tries in a 10 minute spell to take the game away from Cleckheaton and extend their advantage to 32-15 with just eight minutes left to play.

Cleckheaton got the final score through Oliver Depledge’s 76th minute effort, which was converted, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them slipping to defeat.

Cleckheaton turn their attentions back to their North One East promotion challenge on January 4 when they welcome Percy Park to Moorend (kick off 2.15pm).

Cleck went into the Christmas break lying fourth in the table at the midway point of the season, with Percy Park just a point above the relegation zone in 10th,